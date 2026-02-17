Patrick Sinkowski

SINKOWSKI, Patrick Michael – Patrick Sinkowski passed away peacefully on February 14, 2026, at Brantford General Hospital.

Patrick was a devoted father, husband, brother, grandfather, and friend. He leaves behind his daughter Lisa (Cameron Winters) and his son Cameron (Becca Barnes). He was a proud grandfather to his first and dearly loved granddaughter, Wrenley Sinkowski. Patrick is survived by his brothers Joe (Beth), John, and Jerry (Christine), and his sisters Teresa (Jim), and Mary (Bob), along with many nieces, nephews and extended family who will cherish his memory. Predeceased by his loving wife Karen, parents Arley and Ruth and sister-in-law Lori.

Patrick dedicated over 30 years of service as a Volunteer Firefighter in Port Dover, serving as a Rescue Truck Captain for a large portion of that time, always ready to protect and support his community. He was deeply involved in community fundraising with the firefighters and faithfully helped each year with the Fireman’s Ball. Known to many as the resident mechanic, Patrick was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

In his younger years, Patrick played high school football and enjoyed fishing. He had a love for cars, especially his Mustang, which he liked to push to its limits. Patrick will be remembered for his generosity, his dedication to his community, and the pride he took in his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

As per Patrick’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home. 102 First Ave., Port Dover, (519) 583-1530. For those wishing, donations can be made to The Port Dover Firefighters Association. Online condolences and/or donations can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.