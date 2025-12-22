Jeffrey Kotanko

Patricia Anne McMillan

Patricia Anne McMillan, born October 14th, 1943, in Fort Erie, Ontario. Pat passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on December 16th at Brantford General Hospital. Predeceased by her loving parents Bert and Ruth Climenhaga and her loving husband of 36 years Douglas Foster McMillan. She is survived by her siblings Howard Climenhaga (Lynn), Gloria Climenhaga (Ted), and Sheila Hodges (Tom), her ever grateful children Teresa Knechtel (David), Don McMillan (Carolyn), Julie Tylee (Greg), and Shawn McMillan (Lesley), her grandchildren Calvin (Lauren), Laken (Dan), Josiah, Gage, Madelyn, Morgan, Lachlan, Wynn, and her great-grandchildren Sophie, David, and Jack. Raised in Crystal Beach, Ontario, Pat and her family lived just blocks away from the sights, smells, and sounds of Crystal Beach Amusement Park. A graduate of nearby Ridgeway High, Pat excelled as a student and loved participating in various clubs and sports. While her childhood had taken place just steps away from an amusement park, her biggest adventure would begin when she met her future husband Doug, an older boy fresh out of the Navy, from Fort Erie, Ontario. The couple eventually moved to Stevensville, where they would welcome their first two children, Terry and Donny into the world. Doug soon convinced Pat to move 600 km north to what he called “a beautiful little valley” under the guise of a non-existent job, but a very real upgrade to Doug’s hunting and fishing hobby. The cold winters and buggy springs in Capreol soon led to two more children, Julie and Shawn. Her time up north cemented lifelong friendships, a disdain for the camp and even a brief curling career. In 1979, following the closure of Moose Mountain mine, the family moved south to what Doug called a “beautiful lake view home” failing to mention that the view was almost always marred by an overflowing septic tank and there were more fleas than seagulls. Pat once again proved her resilience, inner strength, and determination while having to raise four kids and work full-time as the family started over in and around Port Dover. Pat was a fixture at the Royal Bank in Port Dover, helping countless local people start new chapters in their lives. Whether it be buying their first house, or buying a much needed family car, Pat always believed in the best of people and made decisions based on that belief. Pat’s real pride and joy for the past 36 years has been her grandchildren. Pat didn’t just enjoy her grandchildren from afar, she literally helped raise all of them. “Gramma” did not let anything stop her from being there for all of her grandchildren, she was there every step of the way, for all of the activities, challenges, and milestones regardless of how far away she was. Pat’s superpower was making each and every one of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren feel like they had a special unique bond with her, because they did. Pat was fiercely proud and protective of all her family and cherished the time she had to spend with them. Whether it be sharing a glass of wine with her siblings, filling the room with laughter, or simply sitting back and enjoying the chaos as her grandchildren whirled around her house on Lynn Park, Pat was never happier surrounded by her clan. If it’s true that the measure of a life is not its length or accomplishments but in its impact on others, Pat’s life was immeasurable—she left a legacy of love, strength and selflessness that we all should strive to match.



P.S. Dad, we’re not sure if there are budgets in heaven, but if there are, we know you’re about to be on one!



A Service to Celebrate Pat’s life will be held at THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 102 First Ave., Port Dover, 519-583-1530, on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the Beach House Restaurant, Walker St., Port Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to the Port Dover & Area Lifeline Foodbank and the new Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwaterfuneralhome.ca.