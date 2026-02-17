Oswald Stahl

Oswald William Stahl of Port Dover, Ontario, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and respected lawyer, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, integrity, and love. Married to his beloved wife, Susan, for over 58 wonderful years, Ozzie built a life grounded in commitment to family and community. He was a proud and loving father to Bill, Heidi (Dusty), and Jeph (Edith) and a cherished grandfather to Elle, Huck, Maeve, Gus, Angelique, and Astrid, each of whom brought him immense pride and joy. His presence will be missed by his sister, Ingrid, nieces and nephews, and all who knew him. Predeceased by his parents, Wilhelm and Ida, and his brother-in-law Richard Krenz.

Ozzie practiced law for many years, earning the respect of colleagues and clients alike through his steady council and strong sense of fairness. Beyond his profession, he loved fishing on Lake Erie, hunting in Northern Ontario, travelling and enjoying meaningful time with friends and family. A dedicated member of the Port Dover Lions Club, Ozzie valued service, fellowship, and giving back to the community he called home.

As per Ozzie’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover, Ontario, (519) 583-1530. For those wishing, donations could be made to the Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice, Port Dover Foundation, or a charity of your choosing. Online condolences and/or donations can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.