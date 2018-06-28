Organizers preparing for Friday the 13th

Port Dover is once again the destination for bikers and bike admirers on Friday, July 13th. For years, bikers have made their way to Port Dover every Friday the 13th in all seasons. When the event happens during the summer months, the number of visitors swell.

Tens of thousands of people — and possibly more than 100,000 people — will head to Port Dover for Friday the 13th. The July event is expected to attract one of the largest crowds and, if the weather is agreeable, it could be a record crowd.

There are no entry restrictions for bikes entering Port Dover. Parking is available for motorcycles throughout the downtown streets. Main Street provides for motorcycle parking along both sides of the street on a first-come basis.

There is no charge for motorcycle parking along the street.

Port Dover is prepared for everyone who comes. Local restaurants get geared up; local service groups have beer tents planned; local police and EMS workers have plans in place for traffic and safety of visitors.

Vendors will be set up in parks throughout the downtown area with a wide range of products geared to bikers.

PARKING & SHUTTLES

For visitors not riding a motorcycle, vehicles will be directed to parking lots on the edge of town with shuttle service to downtown. Port Dover Kinsmen Club organizes the visitor parking and shuttle service on Friday the 13th.

For Friday, July 13, there will be restricted access into the downtown areas of Port Dover for all vehicles that are not motorcycles. Traffic to Port Dover on Friday the 13th is expected to be much heavier than usual.

RESIDENT PASS

To allow local residents to reach their homes, a new Resident Dash Pass has been issued for Port Dover residents. These were mailed to residents in their water bills with more information available at www.pd13.info

CAMPING

Port Dover Kinsmen Club will provide camping at Kinsmen Park east of downtown. Port Dover Lions Club will provide camping at Silver Lake Park near downtown. Local hotels and motels are booked well in advance.

BEER TENTS

All the local bars are ready for crowds. There are also three beer tents with entertainment operated by local service organizations; Port Dover Kinsmen Club beer tent is near the beach; Port Dover Minor Hockey & Board of Trade beer tent is at Main & Walker Streets; Port Dover Lions Club beer tent is on Market Street West.