Organizers plan exciting 2018 Canada Day program

MANY Port Dover residents, dare we suggest all, are looking forward to their hometown Canada Day celebrations on Sunday, July 1.

This annual day-long program involves many volunteers from local service and community organizations. For a number of decades Port Dover Lions Club has taken the leading role, financing most of the program costs including bands, parade prizes, entertainers and fireworks.

Also taking on various program highlights are Port Dover Kinsmen Club, Port Dover Foundation, Hugh Allan Branch Royal Canadian Legion, Port Dover Board of Trade and others.

These program planners are hoping other groups of every kind and residents are considering taking part to celebrate this community’s 151st Canada Day program.

Soap Box Derby starts at 9 a.m.

The 2018 program will begin with the Kinsmen Club’s traditional Soap Box Derby down the Chapman Street Hill at 9 a.m. for youthful racers between the ages of 8 to 14 years.

Home & Business Decorating

Judges begin their task at 9 a.m. to declare winners of the annual Home and Business Decorating Contest sponsored by Port Dover Foundation that has asked Port Dover Board of Trade to accept calls from citizens wishing to participate in this contest that gives Port Dover a celebratory appeal.

Entries for judging must be registered at Board of Trade office 519 583-1314. Grand Champion Award $50; First Prize $40; Runner-up $30.

Canada Day Boat Parade

Those boat and tug owners participating in the Canada Day Boat Parade will decorate in four categories: Commercial; Pleasure Craft steel hull; Pleasure Craft power; Pleasure Craft sail.

Plaques are presented to winners in each category. The parade in the harbour begins at 11:00 a.m.

Canine Classic in Powell Park

The 19th annual ‘All Breed Canine Classic’ in Powell Park at 11:15 draws larger crowds every year with increased registration of various breeds and sizes of dogs with organizer and veteran judge Kristine Danton in charge.

Canada Day buttons for $2

Lions Club members, along with volunteers, are selling ‘Canada Day Celebration’ Buttons for $2.00. People wearing a button get free admission to the evening concert and fireworks at Silver Lake Park. Buttons also are available on the counters of many retail stores.

Calithumpian Parade starts at 2 p.m.

The biggest event of the day is the Calithumpian Parade at 2:00 p.m. with spectators lining the Main Street and St. George Street route.

Parade floats, costumed walking children and adult participants, vehicles, horses, etc. should assemble in the area of St. George Street north and Clifford St.

Judging of floats begins at 12:30. Unfortunately, some parade entries arrive too late as judges must make their decisions and award prizes. Parents should note that Children’s category judging begins at 1:30 on Clifford Street near St. George Street intersection. Parade march-off is promptly at 2:00 p.m.

Port Dover Lions Club Canada Day committees are hopeful many organizations and businesses will enter a float this year for Canada Day. As always, there is no pre-registration, nor fee to enter the parade.

Parade categories: new this year is the ‘Best Community Partnership Float’ award with prizes of $100 and $50; also the traditional awards that include: Outstanding Float or Vehicle with prizes of $100 and $50; Best Decorated Commercial Float – $100, $50; Best Decorated Non-Commercial Float – $100, $50; Best Organization/Club Float – $100, $50. Equestrian Section: Best Horse Team $50, Best Horse & Rider $30. Adult Costume: Grand Prize for Best Clown – June Butler Award – $50; Best Adult Costume – $50, $30. Children Section; Best Costume $20, $10. A toonie is given to every specially costumed child entrant.

Eight bands this year

There will be eight bands in this year’s parade: Paris-Port Dover Pipe Band, Top Hats Marching Band, Optimists Drum & Bugle Corps, North Star Youth Band, Cameo Jazz Band, Impact Percussion, Philippine Heritage Band, Blue Saints Drum & Bugle Corps.

Evening show & fireworks

During the evening at Silver Lake Park, there will be music and fireworks … everyone wearing a Lions Club “Port Dover Canada Day July 1st” button (cost $2.00 at street locations) can enter the park free. All others must pay $2.00 per person. Entertainers on stage from 7 to 8 will be ‘The Palominos’ followed by ‘The Feds’ at 8 until dusk.

The gigantic Canada Day fireworks display will end the 2018 celebration with a spectacular grand finale in the sky over Silver Lake Park.