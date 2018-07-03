OPP SEEKING ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING MISSING PORT DOVER MAN

Norfolk OPP Detachment is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing male from a Council Street, LaSalette, Norfolk County address.

On Monday, July 2, 2018, at approximately 11:20 a.m., police received a report of a missing person.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that 27-year-old Amos James Wilton ELLIOTT of Port Dover, Ontario was last seen on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at approximately 1:00 a.m. leaving the LaSalette address.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. He is described as white, 5’5 thin build, short light brown hair with short facial hair. He was wearing work boots, grey shorts with no shirt.

If anyone has any information of his whereabouts they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.