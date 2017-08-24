OPP seek info in beach incident

Ontario Provincial Police Norfolk County Detachment report they are investigating an incident at the Walker Street beach in Port Dover.

The OPP says that on Thursday, August 24 at 9:28 a.m., they received a call from a concerned parent reporting a suspicious incident that took place on the beach the previous afternoon.

Police are reporting that while at the beach in Port Dover on Wednesday, August 23 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., a parent observed two males and a female walking down the beach when the female stopped and pointed at their three-year old child playing in the sand.

The parent noticed this activity and was also approached by another unknown parent after they too observed all three unknown individuals in what police are describing as “acting suspiciously around the child.”

The OPP media report says that when “all three realized that they were being watched they began to walk down the beach only to return a short time later. They were again observed watching and pointing at the same child that was playing in the sand.”

“The child’s father then exited the water after observing this activity at which time all three left and were last seen walking towards Walker Street,” say police.

The Norfolk County OPP Detachment is continuing to investigate and is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the males and female involved. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.