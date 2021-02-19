OPP seek help locating Nanticoke woman

On Friday, February 19, 2021, at 7:25 a.m., the OPP, Haldimand County Detachment responded to an Erie Street, Nanticoke address for a report of a missing person.

It was determined that 37-year-old Paige Emily Roadhouse of Nanticoke, Ontario was last seen on Friday, February 19, 2021, between 1:45 a.m., and 2:00 a.m., at her residence. Family members contacted police after their daughter failed to arrive at work in the morning.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating this missing person. She is described as a Caucasian female, 5’4″, approximately 260 lbs. She has brown/green eyes and long dark blond hair possibly pulled back into a bun and was wearing dark coloured leggings.

It was discovered that the missing person left the area in a 2008, blue coloured Ford Escape with her dog, that is descried as a pug breed.

If anyone has any information of her whereabouts they are being asked to contact the Haldimand County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.