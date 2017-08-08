OPP reports mischief in Port Dover Monday

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident after being called to a Greenock Street West, Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Monday, August 7, 2017 at approximately 8:06 a.m., OPP were contacted by concerned member of the public reporting a mischief.

Through the course of investigation, it has been determined that in the early morning hours, unknowns attended the area of Greenock Street West and Richardson Drive and set newspaper boxes of fire causing damage.

The Norfolk County OPP Detachment is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Contact: Cst. Ed Sanchuk

Phone: 519-426-3434

Email: Edward.Sanchuk@opp.ca

www.opp.ca