OPP Report – Recent Thefts in Port Dover

Police urging all Residents to Lock Vehicles and Garage Doors to Prevent Thefts

GOLF CLUBS AND LEAF BLOWER TAKEN DURING BREAK AND ENTER

Norfolk County OPP investigated a theft from a garage on Avon Court, Port Dover.

Residents reported the break and enter on Monday, August 6th. Sometime in the early morning hours of August 6th, someone forcefully entered a garage and removed a set of golf clubs and a leaf blower.

FLY FISHING RODS AND REELS STOLEN FROM UNLOCKED GARAGE

Norfolk County OPP also investigated a theft from a Geoffery Road, Port Dover address.

On Monday, August 6, 2018 police were contacted by a resident reporting a break and enter.

Sometime between 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., unknowns gained entry into an unlocked garage. Once inside, thieves removed two (2) fly fishing rods along with reels. Unknown suspects then entered an unlocked vehicle which had the window down and the doors unlocked.

The theft is estimated at approximately $1,200.

OPP continue to investigate these incidences and are asking any residents who may have information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you could be eligible for a cash reward.