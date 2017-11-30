OPP release photos of suspect in Armed robbery in Port Dover

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County detachment is currently investigating an armed robbery at a Main Street, Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at approximately 12:20 p.m., police received a call from employees at the Roulston’s Pharmacy reporting a robbery.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that a lone male entered the store and displayed a hand gun and demanded narcotics from the employees. A quantity of narcotics was turned over to the suspect who then exited the store and left on foot.

The employees were not physically injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as male, white, slim build, 5’6 to 5’8, wearing blue jeans, dark hooded sweater and he was wearing a camouflaged balaclava over his facial area.

The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident or can identify the person, please contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website, www.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 -1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 dollars.