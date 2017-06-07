OPP looking for vehicle after child approached

SEEKING ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING MALE AND VEHICLE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING MALE AND VEHICLE

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying an unknown male and vehicle after police investigated an incident at a Thompson Drive, Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police were contacted by a concerned parent after their son was approached by an unknown male in a vehicle.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at approximately 3:30 p.m., a 9-year-old child was walking on Thompson Drive when an unknown vehicle stopped. The male driver of the vehicle then called out to the child, “Get in the truck and I’ll take you where you need to go”. The child then began to scream at which time the driver fled from that area and was last seen heading northbound towards Dover Avenue.

The male driver is being described as a white male, early 30’s, bald head, wearing dark sunglasses and a black shirt.

The vehicle is described as a black coloured, 4-door Chevrolet pickup truck, with a black grill and tinted windows.

The Norfolk County OPP Detachment is continuing to investigate and is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male and vehicle involved. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times and to be extremely vigilant and aware of your surroundings. The OPP’s website, www.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.