OPP investigating abduction and assault of female in Port Dover

.

Ontario Provincial Police Norfolk County detachment says in a news release that on Monday, April 22 at 3:54 p.m., they were contacted by a Port Dover resident reporting an abduction.

Police say that between 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 21 and 12:11 a.m. on Monday, April 22, “a female from Norfolk County was operating a motor vehicle in the Port Dover area when she was abducted by a male that was hiding in the rear seat of the vehicle.”

Police say the victim was then directed to drive to an area in Norfolk County and was physically assaulted resulting in minor injuries.

Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate this incident under the direction of Detective Staff Sergeant MaryLouise Kearns of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Police did not provide any names or ages of those involved.

OPP reminded the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times and to always check the front and rear seats of their vehicle before entering.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com

(Posted April 23, 2019; updated for dates)