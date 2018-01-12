OPP investigate theft of silver and gold bars in Port Dover

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident at a Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at approximately 3:59 p.m., police received a report of a theft.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that between Tuesday, December 12, 2017 and Tuesday, January 9, 2018, unknowns attended the address and removed approximately fifty (50) silver bars and ten (10) gold bars from a safe located in the residence.

The theft is valued at approximately $15,000 dollars.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122.

Contact: Constable Ed Sanchuk

Phone: 519-426-3434

Email: Edward.Sanchuk@opp.ca