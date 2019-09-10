OPP CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE DEATH OF CHAD EVERETS

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment Crime Unit continues to investigate a fail to remain, fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Cockshutt Rd. (former Woodhouse Township) in Norfolk County.

On Saturday, May 14, 2011 at approximately 5:17 a.m., 20-year-old Chad EVERETS, of Port Hope, Ontario, was struck by an unknown vehicle on Cockshutt Road. The unknown vehicle never stopped and left the scene.

The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is reminding the public of this is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Chad EVERETS or the suspect vehicle in the early morning hours of May 14, 2011 or who may have information about this investigation is being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.