OPP busy around Port Dover with mischief and theft

YOUTHS CONFRONTED AFTER SETTING FIRES

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident after being called to a George Street, Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Monday, June 5, 2017 at approximately 12:06 p.m., police received a report of a mischief involving two (2) males.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that two (2) males who appeared to be approximately 13-years-old, were attempting to lite an egg carton of fire in Lions Park. Both fled from the area after realizing that they were being watched. A short time later, both youths were observed attempting to lite a park bench on fire.

The first youth was described as a male, approximately 13-years-old, 5’2, long black hair, wearing a grey t-shirt, black Adidas track pants, black baseball cap with a red rim, carrying a Bob Marley back pack,

The second youth was described as a male, approximately 13-years-old, wearing a grey shirt, dark pants, with short hair carrying a black and grey coloured back pack.

A picture of both of the males involved were taken and turned over to the police for further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

The investigation is continuing.

POLICE INVESTIGATE MISCHIEF TO ST CECILLA’S CHURCH

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment investigated an act of mischief at a Lynn Park Avenue, Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Monday, June 5, 2017 at approximately 1:14 p.m., police were contacted by an employee at St Cecilia’s Church reporting a mischief.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that unknowns attended the address and attempted to lite a bag of leaves of fire causing minor damage to a nearby fence. Unknowns also threw grass clippings and mud on the side of the church before leaving in an unknown direction.

The Norfolk County OPP Detachment is continuing to investigate and is seeking the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP want to remind all residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact the police. If anyone is found committing acts of mischief, appropriate charges will be laid.

THEFT FROM VEHICLE

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is reminding the public to protect their property and valuables against would be thieves after a vehicle entry was reported from a Blue Lake Avenue, Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Monday, June 5, 2017 at approximately 8:55 a.m., police received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that between Friday, June 2, 2017 and Monday, June 5, 2017, unknowns attended the address and gained entry into an unlocked vehicle located in the driveway of the residence. Once inside, unknowns removed cigarettes, phone cords, small amount of currency and an iPod classic.

Here are some tips to prevent you from becoming a victim:

Always secure your vehicle doors when parking your vehicle, even if you are only going to be a few minutes.

Remove valuables from your vehicle. If you can’t, then keep them from plain view.

Park in well lighted areas with high traffic.

Clean out your garage and park your vehicle in it – locking your vehicle and the garage door.

Remember, if you see something, say something. If you see suspicious activity or behaviour around your vehicle or neighbourhood, report it.

POLICE INVESTIGATE MISCHIEF

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated and incident after being called to a Richardson Drive, Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Monday, June 5, 2017 at approximately 8:56 a.m., police were contacted by a resident reporting a mischief.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that between Saturday, June 3, 2017 and Monday, June 5, 2017, unknowns attended the address and proceeded to damage several solar lights along a driveway.

Police are continuing to investigate and are seeking the assistance of the public. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-11-22.

