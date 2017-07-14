North Shore Swim Challenge Sunday at Turkey Point beach

LOCAL marathon swimmers, Josh Reid and Annaleise Carr have plans in place to host the third annual North Shore Swim Challenge to raise funds for Camp Trillium. On Sunday, July 16 the Turkey Point Provincial Park beach and Lake Erie will see over 100 swimmers challenge themselves to swim lengths of one km., 3.8 km., or 10 km.

The North Shore Challenge raises money for Camp Trillium Rainbow Lake, a Waterford summer camp for children and families affected by juvenile cancers. Since 2012, Carr’s “Annaleise’s Radical Crossings” group has raised nearly $500,000 for the camp.

Organizer Josh Reid says, “We are extremely happy that marathon swimming is catching on in our community. This year swimmers as young as 9-years-old will be participating.”

Locals who are not swimming are encouraged to support the North Shore Challenge by visiting the website: www.northshorechallenge.ca where they can sign up to be a volunteer or donate towards the fundraising campaign.

On race day all are welcome to cheer on the swimmers and attend the closing festivities. Times and locations are as follows:

o 7:30 a.m. – start of the 10 km Olympic marathon distance at Port Ryerse Beach

o 9:30 a.m. – start of the 3.8 km swim from the Normandale Beach

o 9:30 a.m. – start of the 1 km fun swim from the Turkey Point Provincial Park Beach

o 9:30 a.m. – Water safety and art activities on the beach provided by staff of Annaleise Carr Aquatic Centre and Norfolk Arts Centre

o All races end at the Turkey Point Provincial Park Beach just west of the designated buoyed swim area

o 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Charity BBQ, music by Duane Rutter and Friends and awards ceremony at the Turkey Point Pavilion, 3 Meadowbrook Ave, Turkey Point.

