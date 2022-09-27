Norfolk Ward 6 Election Debate Oct. 5 at theatre

PORT Dover Board of Trade is organizing an All Candidate’s Night for residents to hear from the five people seeking election as the Ward 6 councillor.

The debate is Wednesday, October 5 at Lighthouse Festival Theatre in downtown Port Dover. The doors to the theatre will open at 6 p.m. with the introduction of candidates and debate getting underway at 6:30 p.m.

The present Ward 6 councillor, Amy Martin, is running in the Norfolk County mayoral race in this election.







The five candidates vying for the Ward 6 council seat are Peter Butler, Holly Ann Smith, Pamela Taylor, Adam Veri, Adam Wilson.

The Board of Trade organizers are asking residents with questions to submit them for consideration by Monday, October 3rd by email to info@portdover.ca or, by chance, at the Board of Trade office on Market Street West.

Admission to the debate is free and no ticket is required with no assigned seating.

Plans are also being made to livestream the event with details available on the Port Dover Board of Trade’s Facebook page.