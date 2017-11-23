Norfolk General launches $65,000 Christmas Appeal for equipment

NORFOLK General Hospital Foundation has launched its 2017 Christmas Appeal to the community.

In a letter authored by Dr. Nancy Gabel, Chief of Medical Staff, and mailed out to residents this week, the hospital is asking for a holiday gift to help fund the purchase of a substantial list of new equipment.

The equipment needs include two Electrocardiogram (ECG) machines, a portable Bronchoscope, a Glidescope, four crash carts and a syringe infusion pump.

In total of $65,000 worth of life saving equipment will be purchased for the hospital.

“This may sound like a wish list; however this equipment is essential for our doctors, nurses and clinical technicians to provide the best care for our patients. In the spirit of the season, we are asking you to continue the tradition of giving by donating generously to help purchase this much needed equipment,” said Jennifer White of NGHF.

Donors can also send a message of hope with the enclosed holiday ornament. Each returned ornament will be hung on the Tree of Celebration at the NGH Foundation office. Donations can be made by mail, online or at the Foundation office located at NGH.

