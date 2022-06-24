NORFOLK COUNTY OPP CRIME UNIT INVESTIGATING HOME INVASION

One Suspect Taken into Custody – Police Searching for Second Person

ON Friday, June 24, at approximately 12:15 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment responded to an emergency 9-1-1 call for a home invasion on Thompson Drive in Port Dover.

Police are reporting that two individuals went to the residence and gained entry. Once inside, the occupant of home was assaulted and suffered minor injuries. The two suspects removed property and fled from the home.

Officers along with assistance of the OPP Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team members attended the scene and took one individual into custody without incident. Police remained in the area conducting a search for the second suspect involved.







Investigators believe that this is not a random but rather a targeted incident that remains under investigation.

Schools in the area were locked down for a brief period.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious shortly after 12 o ‘clock this afternoon in the Thompson Drive area in Port Dover, you’re being urged to contact investigators. We’d like to talk to you.” said Acting Sargent Ed Sanchuk in a video posted online.

The OPP remind all members of the public to always be aware of their personal safety at all times.

The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is asking residents in the surrounding areas if they witnessed anything to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anyone with video surveillance capturing anything suspicious is asked to contact investigators.