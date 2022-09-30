Norfolk County observes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation  

NORFOLK County will observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation holiday on Friday, Sept. 30.

This statutory holiday was created through legislative amendments made by Parliament in June of 2021 – and on Sept. 7 2021, Council approved National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to be recognized by all Norfolk County staff.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation seeks to honour First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Survivors and their families and communities and to ensure that public commemoration of their history and the legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process.







To mark the importance of the day, all Norfolk County facilities will be closed. However, services such as waste and recycling collection, transfer stations, Ride Norfolk, and all essential and critical services including Fire and Paramedic Services will continue to operate as usual.

On Thursday, Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. (noon), Norfolk County staff will raise the ‘Survivor Flag’ at the County Administration Building in Simcoe. In addition, all Norfolk County Public Library branches have created unique displays, and will provide visitors with their National Day for Truth and Reconciliation brochures and take-home activities for children. Norfolk County Public Libraries will also be closed Sept. 30.

For emergencies regarding forestry, parks and facilities, public health, roads, water, sewer and drainage, please call 1-877-298-5888. For after-hours By-law Enforcement, use the OPP non-emergency line number at 1-888-310-1122.