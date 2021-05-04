Norfolk County launches Shop Norfolk and Visit Norfolk

Norfolk County to launch Shop Norfolk and Visit Norfolk digital platforms this spring

Norfolk County has started onboarding local businesses to its “Shop Norfolk” digital marketplace platform, and “Visit Norfolk” mobile tourism app.

With funding assistance from the Digital Main Street Community Collaboration Project, a partnership between Norfolk County and Hamilton’s Innovation Factory, Norfolk’s Economic Development team is simultaneously onboarding local retailers and tourism-centric businesses to both platforms – which are to be launched later this spring.

“The County’s Economic Recovery Taskforce identified a number of strategies to assist local small businesses in response to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Zvi Lifshiz, Director of Strategic Innovation and Economic Development. “This spring we will be launching an online digital marketplace called Shop Norfolk – where local retailers will be able to sell their products online through a single digital shopping cart.

Once Shop Norfolk’s onboarding is complete, the team will move forward with a mobile destination app called Visit Norfolk. The purpose of the app is to help tourists plan their trip to the community, discover things to do, and find curated Norfolk County experiences at their fingertips.

Visit Norfolk will initially be launched to local residents only – and then to a broader external market once it is safe to do so.

The Digital Main Street Community Collaboration Project funding, which is supporting both of these projects, was made possible through financial support from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) and the Government of Ontario.