Norfolk County closes many public buildings until January 26

NORFOLK County has announced its changes to services following the Provincial government’s move to a modified Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen. These measures have been put in place to preserve hospital capacity as the province continues to accelerate booster dose rollout in an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

These changes will begin January 5, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. until at least January 26, 2022.

During this time, many public buildings will be closed, including all museums, arenas, community halls, Simcoe and Delhi seniors’ centres, and the Annaleise Carr Aquatic Centre.

Council meetings will be held virtually and Norfolk County is encouraging all staff who can work from home to do so. ServiceNorfolk pop-up services in Delhi and Port Rowan will be paused.







Norfolk County Libraries will continue to serve the public at 50 per cent capacity. It is suggested materials be reserved by phone or online. The public will continue to have access to computers, photocopiers or similar services, however, meeting room bookings for January will be postponed other than those essential to government, health or social services. In-house programming planned for January will be moved to an online format.

According to a press release from Norfolk County, these steps are being taken “as a result of revised provincial regulations and to ensure business continuity.”

ServiceNorfolk operations will continue at the Robinson Administration Building, Suite 100, 185 Robinson St., Simcoe and also by phone, email, and mail/drop-box.

Additional drop-box locations throughout the County are available for payments, and documents. Locations are as follows:

Norfolk County Libraries book return boxes at Port Dover, Simcoe, Delhi, Port Rowan, and Waterford branches

County Administration Building, 50 Colborne Street S., Simcoe (Talbot St. entrance)

Delhi Administration Building, 183 Main St. of Delhi

Langton Community Centre, 28 Albert St. Langton

Critical services such as emergency response (Fire and Paramedics), water treatment, garbage and recycling collection and Simcoe transfer station will continue as normal.

Public health activities performed by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit will remain unchanged, including those related to COVID-19, water sampling, and harm reduction.

A full list of the Province’s rules for Step Two can be found online at www.ontario.ca/laws/ regulation/200263