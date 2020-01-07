Norfolk County appoints interim CAO

General Manager of Community Services Bill Cridland was named Norfolk County’s interim CAO at a special meeting of Council Jan. 7.

Cridland has held a number of senior positions with Norfolk County, and has worked in municipalities – including the City of London and the Township of Delhi – for 25 years.

“Bill has a wealth of experience with Norfolk, which makes him an ideal candidate for the interim CAO role,” says Mayor Kristal Chopp. “His experience will be incredibly valuable to both staff and Council as we prepare for what we expect to be difficult budget deliberations at the end of the month. I’m looking forward to working with him and the rest of the team as we continue moving Norfolk County toward a more financially sustainable future.”

“As a lifelong resident of this community, I care deeply about its future,” says Cridland. “That’s why I was happy to accept this short-term position – to play a key role in getting things back on track and helping to set the stage for a more prosperous Norfolk.”

Norfolk County is currently in the process of recruiting a permanent CAO. The County will soon begin reaching out to some of the many qualified candidates who have applied for the position. Interviews are expected to take place at the end of January.