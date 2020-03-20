Norfolk County appeals to public for healthcare supplies during COVID-19 pandemic

Norfolk County is appealing to the community for supplies needed to keep front-line healthcare workers, such as paramedics and Health Unit staff, safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Necessary supplies include:

N95 and surgical masks

Non-latex medical examination gloves/Nitrile gloves

Safety goggles/glasses

Face shields

Hand sanitizer

Travel-sized soap/shampoo

If you have any of these items and want to donate them, please drop them off at Norfolk County’s Facilities Operations Building at 591 Norfolk Street South in Simcoe, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Please call ahead: 519-426-5870 | 519-582-2100 | 519-875-4485 ext. 2777.

If you have supplies but are unsure if they are needed/the right kind, call the Paramedic Services Duty Officer at 1-888-313-2119 and press 2.