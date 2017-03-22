Norfolk Council looking at ways to stop papers being tossed onto driveways

By David Judd

PEOPLE are complaining again about bagged advertising and newspapers being thrown in their driveways.

“It’s becoming a real nuisance and there’s no reason for it,” Langton Coun. Roger Geysens told county council last Tuesday.

One man recently returned home after three weeks to find a pile of newspapers and ads in his laneway.

Coun. Geysens said the man was frustrated because he called the publications four times asking them to stop but the flyers keep coming.

Newspapers and flyers should be delivered to mailboxes or through the post office, not thrown in bags onto driveways, Coun. Geysens said.

He said complaints along Highway 3 a few years ago led to drivers placing papers in mailboxes.

Coun. Geysens wondered if Norfolk might ban throwing flyers into laneways.

Maybe penalties would change things, he said.

County council discussed the issue in October 2013 and February 2015.

Two years ago Norfolk listed publications’ phone numbers to stop throw-offs.

That’s the best thing to do, Chris Baird, general manager of development and cultural services, told council last Tuesday.

Norfolk is updating publications’ phone numbers for people to call to stop unwanted flyers.

And Mayor Charlie Luke is writing a strongly worded letter to the publications.

Mayor Luke said calling sometimes stops delivery and sometimes it doesn’t.

Some drivers will stop service when requested. Problems start again when the drivers are replaced.

People who don’t want flyers and newspapers in their driveways have the right to say not to throw them on their property, Mayor Luke said.

The problem resonates throughout the county, Port Dover Coun. John Wells said.

He suggested the county lay charges under Norfolk’s anti-littering bylaw.

But that hasn’t worked in the past, Mr. Baird replied.

The county has to catch offenders in the act and identify the person throwing the publications.

Charges were dismissed because drivers claimed “it was the other guy” who tossed the papers, Mr. Baird said.

Bagged papers are a big problem for snowblowers, Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus said.

Earlier this winter, Coun. Columbus’s snowblower broke a belt trying to digest a newspaper.

Repairs cost between $100 and $120, Coun. Columbus told council.

Waterford Coun. Harold Sonnenberg said piles of flyers in driveways might contribute to crime by telling burglars that residents are away from home.