Norfolk Council has hit the reset button on the community hub

By David Judd

COUNTY council has hit the reset button on the Norplex community hub.

The new council led by Mayor Kristal Chopp has breathed new life into exploring a proposal to build a recreational hub with indoor swimming pool, seniors centre, ice rink and other facilities, all in one location, with a price tag roughly estimated at $40 million to $50 million.

Paul Anderson, an engineer from Walsingham, will chair a board of 10 citizens and councillors, tasked with designing the project, acquiring a site and seeking federal and provincial grants to pay two-thirds of the cost.

Council approved the board’s expanded mandate last Wednesday.

The previous council led by former Mayor Charlie Luke created the Recreation Facilities Advisory Board last year.

It was composed of five citizen volunteers and two councillors to help council look into new recreational facilities, which could be individual projects, not necessarily a hub.

The board met only once at an introductory session in October.

Things changed last Wednesday.

