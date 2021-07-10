No Art-in-the-Park this August

THE organizers of the Port Dover Board of Trade sponsored Art-in-the-Park and Summer Festival held out as long as possible but have made the decision to cancel this year’s event. Uncertainty around Covid-19 restrictions and crowds was the reason.

For over 40 years, the popular annual event in Powell Park has always been held the third weekend in August. The event was also cancelled last summer because of Covid-19.

“Earlier in the spring we were hoping for the best and that we might be able to hold a scaled-down Summer Festival with artists and craftspeople in the park but that’s not going to be possible this year,” said Board of Trade manager Jan Overend.

“The craftspeople and artists all enjoy coming to Port Dover and talking with the many people who visit Art-in-the-Park but festivals everywhere have been cancelled again this summer,” said Ms Overend.

As well as bringing visitors to town, Summer Festival is a major fundraiser for the Board of Trade’s other activities in town. The festival also helps fill local restaurants and sidewalk sales were held at downtown stores. The Main Street Market in the downtown turned the street into a pedestrian mall as shops set up tents.

Plans are being discussed to see if something else can still be arranged to help merchants create an outside market space this summer.

The next Summer Festival is now scheduled for the third weekend of August in 2022 with a mix of long-standing and new vendors expected to attend.

Originally published July 7, 2021