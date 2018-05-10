New Residents’ Pass coming this month

RESIDENTS’ passes for Friday the 13th events will soon be in the mail.

They will be good for five years, starting with the huge celebration planned for this July.

County council expects to spend up to $8,000 on the passes, which permit entry into Port Dover on Friday the 13th.

The Board of Trade will receive $3,000 to help distribute two passes each to 3,800 households and businesses affected by road closures.

The board also will handle requests for additional passes.

The passes allow residents to reach their homes with minimum delay, prevent non-residents from cruising through town and creating gridlock and permit employees to get to Port Dover businesses, the Board of Trade said in a motion that was forwarded by Secretary Paul Morris to the county’s community services department.

Residents’ previous passes expired in 2017.

Without new passes, gridlock would be bumper to bumper back to Dog’s Nest and Simcoe, Port Dover Coun. John Wells said in an interview.

Non-residents are encouraged to park outside town and take a shuttle to Friday the 13th.

Volunteers who operate the parking and shuttle for Port Dover Kinsmen Club earn money for community projects.

Port Dover on Friday the 13th is getting busier and busier and busier, Coun. Wells said.

“I can’t imagine letting all the people in.”

Motorcycles at July’s event won’t be allowed to park on the centre line of Main Street.

