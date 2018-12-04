New Norfolk County Council Takes Office

.

Amy Martin named Deputy Mayor.

Friends and family filled the gallery for Tuesday’s Inaugural Meeting.

Norfolk County Mayor Kristal Chopp (of Port Dover) and eight ward councillors were sworn into office Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 4th, by The Hon. Mr. Justice R.J. Nightingale. The mayor and six of the eight council members are new to Norfolk County Council.

The gallery was filled with family, friends and well-wishers for the 3 p.m. ceremony which started with piper Bruce Murray leading the new council into the chamber.

After Mayor Chopp gave the “Declaration of Elected Office” and “Oath of Office,” an extended round of applause went up from the gallery. The Mayor was presented the Norfolk County Chain of Office and gavel. With a broad smile, Ms. Chopp then took the mayor’s chair at the front of council.

The eight councillors — Tom Masschaele, Roger Geysens, Michael Columbus, Chris Van Paassen, Ian Rabbitts, Ryan Taylor, Amy Martin, Kim Huffman — were sworn into office as a group.

The afternoon proceeded with Norfolk Poet Laureate John B. Lee of Port Dover reading a poem. Pastor Bill Wiebe of Port Rowan Community Church gave the invocation and the Langton area group “Small Town Girls” sang O Canada.

Mayor Chopp gave a strong Inaugural Address filling out her campaign themes of “community dissatisfaction with the status quo.” She said Norfolk County’s “needs must come before wants.”

In its first order of business, the new Council named Ward 6 Councillor Amy Martin as Deputy Mayor for two years.

Shown in photo is Ward 6 Councillor Amy Martin just moments after taking her place for the first time at the Norfolk County Council table.