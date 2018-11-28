New Norfolk Council sworn in Tues., Dec. 4

THE inauguration day for the recently elected members of Norfolk County Council will be Tuesday, December 4.

That important first official meeting for Mayor-elect Kristal Chopp, Ward 6 Councillor Amy Martin and the other councillors will take place in the Council Chamber of Norfolk’s Administrative Building in Simcoe at 3 p.m.

The Maple Leaf was informed by the Deputy-Clerk’s office the December 4 meeting will only be to swear in the elected officials, along with several appointments. It will not be a ‘regular’ council meeting.

This historic inaugural meeting with a new mayor and six of eight new councillors is expected to attract a large number of interested citizens.

During one of two Incoming Council Orientation Meeting last week it is reported that County Clerk Andy Grozelle, in explaining their authority and responsibilities to the rookie members of council, stated “it is important for council and staff to work together in a spirit of mutual respect.” The Clerk explained that politicians are in charge of County policy.