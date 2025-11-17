PORT Dover residents and businesses have an extra reason to get into the Christmas spirit this year.



A new decorating contest called Light Up the Port aims to boost the festive feelings in town by offering participants an opportunity to win prizes donated by local businesses while also encouraging residents and visitors to shop locally this holiday season.



The contest is a partnership between the community Facebook group Currently… In Port Dover and the Port Dover Board of Trade.



Leading up to the contest, the Facebook group’s administrators, Holly Balcomb and Adam Veri, had been discussing ways to use their group to do more good in town.



“The group has more than 21,000 members now, and we both see an opportunity to do some real world good with the online community we’ve built,” Ms. Balcomb said.



“We’ve been back and forth on a few ideas, and Holly decided we should jumpstart the joy around town this Christmas. It’s hard to argue with that,” Mr. Veri said.



Participating is as easy as contacting Ms. Balcomb or Mr. Veri with your name, address, and contact information through Facebook, or registering in person at the Port Dover Maple Leaf office on Main Street. Registrations must be in by Dec. 3. A map of all participating homes will be published in the Maple Leaf. Judges will choose a winner.



“We’re hoping participants will post photos of their decorations on Currently…In Port Dover too, so everyone can enjoy them even if they’re not in town or don’t have an opportunity to make it to see them all in person,” Ms. Balcomb said.



There are several prizes up for grabs, donated by businesses and the Board of Trade.



“So far we have a diamond snowflake necklace donated by Port Dover Jewellery and Tim Warris is going to make a custom Christmas welcome sign for the winning household that includes their family name,” Ms. Balcomb said.



“We’ve had a few other businesses tell us they’re participating and willing to contribute prizes, and the Board of Trade is donating a gift basket full of donated prizes from members.”



“We don’t know how big this will get yet, or what the final prizes will be. We’ll do a grand prize and a couple runners-up at least,” she added.



The winning household will also receive a personal visit from Santa Claus—who, of course, is quite familiar with Port Dover because of his many years participating in the ChristmasFest parade.



Ms. Balcomb’s family is also contributing a cash prize for the best lights, in memory of her mother Shirley.



“This whole project is inspired by my mom’s love for Christmas and Port Dover,” Ms. Balcomb said. “Doing this for her makes us feel better.”



Businesses are also encouraged to participate, and the winner will receive a free Board of Trade membership for 2026.



Mr. Veri is a past president of the Board of Trade, and still volunteers for the organization. “A partnership with the Board of Trade was the obvious move, given its role in organizing ChristmasFest and the Christmas basket draws every year, and its ongoing efforts to beautify the downtown and draw people into town to shop or go to dinner,” Mr. Veri said.



“Hopefully Currently…In Port Dover members from outside of town see a community-wide decorating initiative as another reason to come back to visit, and it makes a difference to the businesses, too,” he added.



Currently… in Port Dover has become somewhat of a local social phenomenon. The group was created in 2013 and grew rapidly. More than 500 unique posts, which lead to more than 16,000 total engagements (comments, reactions, or shares), are made per month. Posts are usually a mix of photographs, lost pet posts, information on community events or success stories, discussions about local issues, and lots of opinions. Other nearby communities have also adopted the “Currently… in” name for their own groups.



Many members check in regularly to read the comments but never participate in discussions.



“We both have people tell us all the time that they can’t believe what they read on Currently…In Port Dover,” Ms. Balcomb said. “Watching the drama unfold is entertainment for a lot of people.”



Overall, Ms. Balcomb and Mr. Veri say the group does a lot of good, despite occasional drama. Along with the located pets, thousands of photographs, and promoting community projects, the group helps people reconnect with their old friends and community from afar.



“I think that’s why we’ve stuck with it so long,” Mr. Veri said. “The group gives a lot of people a way to connect with their community, and that’s important.”



The Board of Trade is one of Port Dover’s most active not-for-profit groups. The organization, made up of business owners from Port Dover and area, organizes the Perch Derby, Summer Festival/Art in the Park, and ChristmasFest every year, and also partners with the Kinsmen and Norfolk County to manage Friday the 13th. Other projects include the Sunday night concert series in Powell Park during the summer; advocating on behalf of businesses when a collective voice is needed; and supporting new ideas that will benefit the community.



Some past Board of Trade successes include partnering with the Port Dover Harbour Museum to restore the Almidart; partnering with Norfolk County to create the Elmer Lewis Parkette and parking lot on Main Street; managing the funding that led to the creation of the Port Dover Senior Centre; and facilitating the expansion of the lobby and bar area at Lighthouse Theatre—the Board of Trade formerly owned that part of the building, which it sold to the theatre at favourable terms in 2009.



To join the Board of Trade, visit the office at 17 Market Street West; call 519-583-1314; or email info@portdover.ca.



Additional contest details, including updated prize posts, are available on Currently… in Port Dover. To join the group, search for it by name on Facebook.



—

Originally published November 12, 2025