New LED lights for local ball diamond

PORT Dover Lions Club’s Harry Misner Ballpark on the curve at the head of Main Street is replacing the original field lighting installed in 1989 with new, high-efficiency LED lights.

Jim Lomas, a Lions Past District Governor and chair of the local Lions ballpark committee, volunteered to install all the new lighting equipment on the existing towers around the field.

The equipment was purchased with a $25,500 grant to Port Dover Minor Baseball Association from the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund Capital Grant.

Port Dover Lions Club will pay the remainder of the costs which Mr Lomas estimated at $10,000.

MPP Bobbi Ann Brady stopped at the park recently to see the new lights and talk to the players and coaches.







Ms Brady said it was “fantastic that the players on the diamond will be safe and able to play to the best of their abilities” with the new lighting. She praised the Ontario Trillium Foundation for its support of local sports teams but added that “the fantastic volunteers can’t do all the hard lifting by themselves.”

A total of 30 new lights were installed around the field. The new LED lights were supplied by Gerrie Electric Supply.

The old bulbs were 1500 watt metal halide bulbs with an expected life of 18,000 hours. The new LED lights are 500 watts and expected to last 50,000 hours. Mr Lomas says

the electricity savings will be significant.

Glenn Tweedie, president of Port Dover Minor Baseball and a ball coach, thanked the OTF for its significant financial support.

The grant application was prepared by PDMBA Vice President and coach Adam Veri. “I’m happy to contribute something to the community that will benefit young baseball players now and well into the future,” Mr Veri said. “As a board member and coach I am grateful to the Port Dover Lions for their ongoing support for baseball in Port Dover; to the parents for encouraging their sons and daughters to sign up and commit to putting forth their best effort every game and practice; and most of all to the players and coaches who make baseball a fun, successful program every year.”

Harry Misner Park is not a municipal facility. Port Dover Lions Club own and maintain the park and PDMBA pays rent. Neither Port Dover Lions nor PDMBA receive any municipal funding to operate this park.

Port Dover Minor Baseball has 10 teams competing in local and rep leagues this season, including four 9-U rookie teams; two 11-U Mosquito teams; two 13-U Peewee teams; a 15-U Bantam team; and the Port Dover Scales Senior team.

Originally Published August 24, 2022