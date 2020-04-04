New COVID-19 Restrictions Close All Open Spaces (publicly or privately owned)

NO VISITOR RENTALS UNDER 8 DAYS

NO USE OF ANY OPEN SPACE USUALLY ACCESSIBLE TO THE PUBLIC

On Friday (April 3), Haldimand-Norfolk’s Medical Officer of Health issued two additional orders to deterring non-essential visits to Haldimand and Norfolk counties. These are in addition to the other steps taken towards social distancing efforts.

The first order prohibits short-term rentals of hotels, motels, cottages, trailer parks and recreational vehicles. No stays of less than eight days are now permitted.

The second order closes all recreational facilities including trails and trail systems.

The order reads “Residents of and visitors to Norfolk County and Haldimand County are not permitted to

Use or access any open space, including parks, trails, piers, beaches, community gardens, or other open spaces usually accessible to the public, whether publicly or privately owned; Use or access of any outdoor recreational equipment normally accessible to the public, whether privately or publicly owned, including playground equipment, outdoor fitness equipment, and sports fields or sports amenities, such as tennis courts, BMX parks and skate parks; Use private outdoor amenity spaces or equipment unless use is solely by persons who reside at the property”

Failure to comply with these restrictions will result in fines of up to $5,000 per day.

“Social distancing represents our best defense against the spread of the coronavirus. I recognize Haldimand County and Norfolk County are popular tourist destinations. However, we are in extraordinary times. In the context of the rapid increase in cases and resultant deaths, it is essential to reduce unnecessary travel. The substantive goal is to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in our community,” says Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Medical Officer of Health.

Gatherings of more than five people and the closure of non-essential businesses continue to be prohibited under provincial order.

“We are in a state of emergency, and it’s about time people started acting like it,” says Kristal Chopp, Chair of the Haldimand-Norfolk Board of Health.

“I hope these new measures demonstrate just how seriously our residents need to take this pandemic. Please do your part and stay home. It will save lives.”

The Health Unit has set up a COVID-19 enforcement hotline, aimed at helping staff respond to violations of public health orders. Residents can report violations at 519-428-8019.