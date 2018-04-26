New 128-bed Dover Cliffs Long Term Care Home to be built in Port Dover

Revera, the company that owns Dover Cliffs long-term care facility on St. George Street in Port Dover announced Monday that it will build a new, modern 128-bed home in Port Dover to replace the current facility.

Last Friday, Kathryn McGarry, MPP for Cambridge announced the Ontario government would fund 58 new beds at Dover Cliffs in Port Dover as an early part of the province’s commitment to build 5,000 new beds in Ontario by 2022.

The 58 new beds, in addition to the 70 existing beds scheduled for redevelopment at Dover Cliffs, means that Revera will build a new 128-bed home.

