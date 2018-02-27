Nanticoke OPG 650-ft stacks to fall — live streamed Wednesday (Feb. 28) morning at 8:30 am

The two massive 650-ft stacks at Ontario Power Generation’s former Nanticoke generating station are scheduled to fall Wednesday, Feb 28th at 8:30 a.m.

The plan is for the east stack to begin its fall first followed by the west stack just moments later.

Officials for OPG said on Tuesday that weather conditions were favourable for the blast to take place. However, they also noted that conditions could change which would delay the blast.

There is a safety perimeter in place that keeps people back half a kilometre on land and a kilometre away on the water side of the stacks. The best view may well be online.

The blast is being live streamed starting at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 28) morning.