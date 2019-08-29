Nanticoke Generating Station gone



It took less than a minute last Thursday morning for Ontario Power Generation to demolish the powerhouse of the former Nanticoke Generating Station which was at one time the largest coal-fired electricity generating plant in the world.

The demolition was originally planned for last Monday but was rescheduled because of poor weather.

Explosives were placed throughout the massive structure. The powerhouse was 491,400 square feet or more than 8.5 football fields in size. The explosions started at 7 a.m. and the building came down from east to west over a period of not much more than 30 seconds. There was tremendous noise and a huge cloud of dust that rolled southward as the buildings fell.

The power plant was constructed from 1967 to 1978 and changed the quiet hamlet of Nanticoke, just east of Port Dover, into a major construction site. At its peak, the station had generating capacity of eight 500 megawatt units for a total capacity of 4000 megawatts. This is almost 1,000 megawatts more than the current capacity of Pickering Nuclear GS.

Throughout the late 1990s, Nanticoke GS provided a significant amount of Ontario’s baseload power. The station employed more than 600 staff and had a major impact on the local economy.

The former provincial government closed all coal-fired power plants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the Nanticoke plant was decommissioned in 2013.

The two 198 metres (650 feet or roughly equivalent to a 60-storey building) stacks were dropped last year on February 28, 2018.

OPG says that replacing coal-fired electricity generation remains the single largest climate change initiative undertaken in North America, and was the equivalent of taking up to seven million cars off the road. Banning coal for electricity generation has contributed to reduced emissions of fine particulate matter, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, toxic substances such as mercury, volatile organic compounds and black carbon (soot), and has helped reduce the number of smog days in Ontario.

The site on the north shore of Lake Erie has been transformed into OPG’s first-ever solar facility.

“The closure of Nanticoke Generating Station remains one of North America’s single largest climate change initiatives,” said Mike Martelli, OPG President of Renewable Generation.

“Building and sustaining a clean, low cost electricity system is fundamental to a healthy environment and a strong, low-carbon economy. I want to thank all of the employees that contributed to the legacy of a high performing station and the community for their decades of support and ensure residents that Nanticoke Solar is a continuation of OPG’s rich legacy of generating electricity in their backyard,” Mr. Martelli said.

OPG and its partners, Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, developed the 44-megawatt solar facility on time and on budget. The facility went into service on March 29. Nanticoke Solar is the fourth OPG First Nations partnership. The facility was completed and online on March 29, 2019. It has a generating capacity of 44 megawatts from 200,000 solar panels.

OPG is the largest electricity generator in Ontario providing almost half the power Ontarians rely on every day.