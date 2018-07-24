Nails placed along the shoreline at Port Dover beach

OPP Investigating after 100 Nails Located in Sand

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated an act of mischief at a Port Dover, Norfolk County address.

On Monday, July 23, 2018 at approximately 3:03 p.m., police received a call from concerned members of the public reporting a mischief.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that unknowns attended the main beach area of Port Dover and proceeded to drop a large quantity of rusty nails along the shore-line. Multiple people along with families with small children visiting the beach located several nails that were in the sand. In total, there were approximately one-hundred (100) nails removed from beach area which were turned over to responding officers.

The OPP are continuing to investigate and is seeking the assistance of the public with this investigation. If anyone has any information or can identify those responsible, they are being asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.