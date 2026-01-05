Muriel Meadows

MEADOWS, Muriel – On December 22, 2025, Muriel Meadows passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side, happily to join her husband of 70 years, Glen Meadows (2022). Fantastic mother of Judy Robison and her husband Rob, David Meadows and his wife Nah, Paul Meadows and his wife Vicki. Cherished grandma of Heather, Brendan (Jessica), Cheryl (Peter), Sarah (Aiden), Dinah (Tanner), Adam, Kyle (Angela), Mike (Amanda). Loving great-grandma of Ryleigh, Landon, Luke, Jocelyn and Peyton. Predeceased by her sisters Betty and Jean and her brother Robert.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Grandview Lodge Family Council or PSP Society of Canada, PO Box 40, Station Main, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 4V6, would be appreciated by the family. As per Muriel’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville, 905-774-7277. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca.