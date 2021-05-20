MPP Toby Barrett and wife test positive for Covid-19

Toby Barrett getting Covid-19 vaccine.

Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett and his wife, Cari, have both tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have been doing well, following guidelines from public health, working from home, and taking all necessary precautions including proper contact tracing,” said Mr Barrett in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Barrett says his wife, Cari, has also tested positive for the virus. She is currently hospitalized at Joseph Brant in Burlington.

“She is doing well and will be coming home soon,” he announced.

“I continue to ask people to follow all public health guidelines – distance and wear a mask where appropriate. Ontario is currently fighting a third wave of COVID-19 fueled by variants including the UK B.1.1.7 variant that has now become the dominant strain across our province.”

Mr Barrett reported he has received his first dose of the vaccine.

