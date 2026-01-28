Monica Andes

John Baranowski

January 28, 2026

John Baranowski BARANOWSKI. John Franklin – In his 83rd year, John passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe, following

Geoffrey Cohen

January 28, 2026

Geoffrey Cohen COHEN, Geoffrey Kenneth –passed away on January 20, 2026, at Juravinski Hospital in his 68th year. He leaves behind his soulmate and adored

Lynda Kedge

January 28, 2026

Lynda Kedge May 13, 1945 – January 17, 2026May you rest in peace.Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandma, Aunt, Cousin, Friend of many. ❤︎Our hearts

