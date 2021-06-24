Model sailboat a labour of love for Robin Hitchon

He didn’t have detailed original plans of the sails but instead “eyeballed it” using the sewing skills his mother taught him. He does have many of the original drawings, obtained with the boat.

“A friend of mine had the boat in his basement. His Dad (Ron Sayers) built it for him in the 1980s on the balcony of a high-rise apartment building. He didn’t use any power tools. And he built two of them, one for each of his sons. He used to sail them at Confederation Park in Hamilton.”

The boat had fallen into disrepair and Robin asked if he could bring it back to its former glory. When the friend said, “I would only give it to somebody I would trust to bring her back to sail again and that’s you,” Robin knew he had a big job ahead. But he was up to the challenge and appreciates how strongly his friend felt about allowing him to restore the boat.

It has been a labour of love, forcing two other model boats he is building onto the back burner while he concentrates on the fine tuning of the electronics.

“The last sail went very well but it’s got some control issues,” Robin told the Maple Leaf. “The handheld remote controls both the sails and the rudder. One day, I hope to sail it between the piers,” said this lifetime resident of Port Dover. “It’s been in the lake at the foot of Regent Street before.”