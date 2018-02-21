Misner Dam repair bill already way over budget

By David Judd

MISNER Dam repairs are headed way over budget.

The latest estimate to stabilize the historic dam by Silver Lake is $1.86 million.

That’s $769,000 more than the $1.1 million that county council had set aside for the project.

And the final cost may go higher as the project clears the last hoops for work to begin this summer.

The county is putting finishing touches on an application to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry under the Lakes and Rivers Improvement Act, Public Works General Manager Lee Robinson said in a report to county council last night.

Once the MNR approves the project, GHD Consulting Engineers will complete the repairs’ design.

Then the county will tender the project.

Construction will start after July 1. Completion is expected in the fall.

Final funding will be determined after a contractor is hired.

As things look now, Ms. Robinson’s report said, construction will cost about $1.4 million, plus $426,000 in engineering costs.

Staff recommends council use debentures to fund the $769,000 currently not in the county’s budget.

Norfolk has sought to repair Misner Dam since problems were found in 2009.

For the last nine years, Silver Lake’s water level has been lowered as a safety precaution.

Although repairs will stabilize the dam, the Ministry of Natural Resources will not let Silver Lake return to its pre-2009 water levels.