Mike Florio

“A family is a circle of love, not broken by a loss, but made stronger by the memories.”

Michael (Michele) Florio passed away at the age of 79 from multiple myeloma on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton, surrounded by his family’s love. From the village of Santa Croce in the Province of Campobasso, eastern Italy, Mike arrived at age 8 with his mother and four sisters at Pier 54, Halifax, then traveled by train to Montreal and Niagara Falls where his father welcomed them to Canada in December, 1954.

Mike’s early years were spent working with family in the Niagara fruit-growing region. Mike attended Niagara Falls Collegiate Institute and at age 19, started his career with Ontario Hydro in Windsor, then moved to Lakeview Generating Station, Port Credit, then retired from Nanticoke as a stationary engineer in 2006 after 40 years of employment.

Mike’s legacy lies in his love of nature and living things. His 37-acre property contains his dream of a lifetime: a greenhouse, at least 75 different varieties of trees, shrubs, individual flower gardens, a small orchard and a 25-acre woodlot with hiking trails. Also to be mentioned is Mike’s Hobby Farm which, over the years, boasted peacocks, rabbits, pigs, pigeons, pheasants, horses, cows, sheep, dogs, and cats.

Other passions included collections of native art and carvings, as well as travel to Costa Rica, the Caribbean, Sicily, and his birth country, Italy. Mike loved family gatherings, including sausage-making and Papa’s favourite red sauce and meatballs. Mike was known to be traditional, feisty, generous, a prankster, and a storyteller with a quick sense of humour. But above all, Mike’s family and his grandchildren were paramount in his life.

Mike leaves behind Sally, his wife of 50 years. He was a devoted father to Dominic (Vicky) of Simcoe; Michael (Basia) of Lynden; Nikki (Lucas) of Mount Hope. Special Papa to: Trina, Mya, Michael, Jack, Sofia, and Lucca. Predeceased by his parents, Domenico and Maria Florio. Survived by his beloved siblings of Niagara Falls: Filomena (Luigi) Casciano; Nina (Pasquale) Rammuno; Enelia (Ernst) Reinhart; Mirella Florio; Tony (Tammy) Florio; and Frank Florio and many special nieces and nephews. Mike will be dearly missed by his wife’s siblings and spouses, nieces and nephews across the United States.

A Celebration of Life – A Memorial Service will take place on Monday, June 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cranberry Creek Gardens Chapel, 56 Lynedoch Road (Delhi), Lynedoch, ON, N4B 2W2 519-302-9000. A Memorial Service with music and memories begins at 1:00 p.m. followed by light refreshments. In lieu of flowers, donations to Norfolk General Hospital or Juravinski Cancer Centre can be made at the service or online. Cremation has taken place.

The family wishes to express deep gratitude for all the love and support provided during this difficult time. Special acknowledgment goes to Frank & JoAnne Mzuri who went above and beyond providing support.