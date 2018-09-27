‘Meet the Candidates Night’ is October 3rd

MEET The Candidates night for Ward 6 of Norfolk County will be held next Wednesday, (Oct. 3) at Lighthouse Festival Theatre in Port Dover.

The seven candidates vying for the single Ward 6 seat on council along with the three candidates seeking to be Norfolk County mayor for the next four-year term have all confirmed they will be present.

The meeting is being organized by the local Folkin’ Vote Norfolk group with the evening’s moderator Meika Matthews.

A large crowd is expected and people wishing to attend should get a ticket (at no cost) beforehand. Tickets are available now at the theatre’s Main Street box office or by phoning 519-583-2221.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the program getting underway at 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated the program could last up to three hours.

The facilities at the theatre allow the entire evening to also be live streamed starting at 7 p.m. to Facebook and YouTube. This will let residents watch the event online at home while it’s happening. To view the live stream go to www.facebook.com/folkinvote or www.YouTube.com and search for folkin’ vote.

Residents of Ward 6 with questions for the candidates can submit them beforehand by e-mail to speakup@folkinvote.com indicating it’s a question for the Ward 6 candidates’ night. Written questions will also be accepted at the theatre prior to the program getting underway.

