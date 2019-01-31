Mayor Chopp’s choice – cut spending

By David Judd

CHANGE is coming to Norfolk County’s annual budget.

Mayor Kristal Chopp kicked off council’s deliberations last Wednesday with a critique of the county’s financial situation, including ways to rein in spending and make county services more efficient.

Previous councils have kept property tax levels low by using up reserve funds, she said.

But reserves have all but run out.

What to do next? Raise taxes or cut spending?

For Mayor Chopp, the choice is cut spending.

“Want a tax increase? Try selling it to me next year,” she told county councillors and staff.

Reining in spending will be a tall order.

