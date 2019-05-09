May Food Drive underway for Port Dover and Area Life Line Food Bank

A musical kick-off event for “The Month of May Food Drive” was held last Wednesday at Elmer Lewis Parkette in downtown Port Dover.

Co-chairs Bruce (House) Milner and Harry Smith were joined by representatives from Port Dover Board of Trade, Scotiabank, Mike’s No Frills, Port Dover Lions Club and the Port Dover and Area Life Line Food Bank to launch this necessary spring food drive.

In organizing the month-long call for donations, Mr. Smith noted that “the winter months at the Food Bank are always the most difficult and the need for assistance never ceases. The shelves at the Food Bank, although not empty, are getting close to it. Thanks to a lot of organizations and individuals that continue to support the Food Bank throughout the year and winter months, but the need in the Spring always seems to be at its greatest.”

The Month of May Food Drive this year is sponsored by the Port Dover Board of Trade and Port Dover Scotiabank. Monetary donations received up to $2500 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Port Dover Scotiabank.

The organizers monetary goal to reach during the month-long drive is $10,000.

Above: Musician James Atkinson, Food Drive co-chair Bruce “House” Milner, Manny Vita of Mike’s No Frills, Liz Barrett-Milner, Food Bank volunteer Janice Martin, Food Bank chair Todd Whitford, Board of Trade manager Jan Overend, Food Bank directors Ray Marks and Lou Marks, Food Bank volunteer Hans Engelhardt, Joe Green of Port Dover Lions, Judy Lord of Scotiabank, Port Dover Board of Trade president Adam Veri, Scotiabank manager Angela Tardif, Food Drive co-chair Harry Smith were on hand for the start of the May Food Drive in downtown Port Dover.

A number of drop-off locations have been arranged where residents can donate food items or give a cheque — Scotiabank, RBC Royal Bank, Maple Leaf office, Port Dover Post Office, Royal LePage Brown Realty, Dover Apothecary, Mike’s No Frills, Stoney’s Home Hardware.

All monies received will be held in trust by Scotiabank and turned over to the Port Dover Food Bank at the end of May.

Mr. Smith says the Port Dover Food Bank provides its service to approximately 400 individuals each month with 45% being families, 35% disabled and the remaining individuals are seniors or unemployed. The Food Bank also has an Infant Program and currently supplies needs for five infants.

Mr. Smith says “your donation of both food and money provides only a small portion for what each individual needs to survive each month, as they can only access this service twice a month and it is only intended as a supplement to their needs.”

The Port Dover & Area Life Line Food Bank is a member of The Food Banks of Ontario and is a registered charitable organization. It is run by a Board of Directors with chairperson Todd Whitford and representatives from the local churches.

A receipt for donations of $20 or more will be available and mailed to you at year’s end by The Port Dover & Area Life Line Food Bank. To receive a tax receipt, place your donation, cash or cheque, in an envelope with your address and telephone number attached.

“The Month of May Food Drive” will terminate at noon on Friday, May 31.