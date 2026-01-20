Maurice “Keith” Davies

DAVIES, Maurice “Keith” (1943–2026) passed away peacefully on January 12, 2026, in Townsend at the age of 82.

Keith sang in choirs from the age of 7, and shared his love for music with his church, family and friends. Immigrating to Toronto from Birmingham, England, shortly after marriage, Keith enjoyed a lifelong career in banking and raised three children with his wife Muriel in Mississauga. Ready to retire, they moved to Port Dover 17 years ago. Keith continued to share his love for music, participating in the St. Paul’s Church choir. Many friendships were built and cherished from each part of his journey.

Keith is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Muriel; his children, Julie (Delano), Kathryn, Christopher (Tiffini); and his grandchildren Isaiah, Malcolm, Nathan, Hannah, Noah, and Elizabeth. He will be missed by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Kathleen, and his brother Steve.

Keith was known for his quick wit, infectious laughter, his love for birds and gardening, and his passion for music. His passions will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

The family invites you to join them for a Memorial Service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Port Dover on Tuesday, January 20, at 11 a.m. There will be a reception following at the church hall with a light lunch and refreshments.

Arrangements entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 102 First Ave., Port Dover, (519) 583-1530. For those wishing, donations can be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada. Online condolences and/or donations can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.