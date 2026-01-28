Margaret Marschall

MARSCHALL, Margaret – Passed away peacefully at the Stedman Community Hospice on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Beloved wife of 34 years to Joseph Marschall. Daughter of the late James & Gladys Elliott. Dear sister of the late Neil and James Elliott, and sister-in-law to Mary Dillon and Bonnie & Bob Cookson. Beloved aunt of nieces Shawna (George), Shyanne (Dale), & Jamie and nephew David. She was thrilled to recently welcome a great-nephew, Steele, and was looking forward to a second little one due in a few months.

A graveside service will be held at Hagersville Cemetery on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Donations to Juravinski Cancer Centre or Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice.

