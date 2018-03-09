March Break magic shows at Lighthouse

Illusionist Lucas Wilson brings magic to children at McMaster Hospital

This March Break, he hopes to do it again with help of proceeds from his show on Monday, March 12th at Lighthouse Theatre.

Canada’s only four time Guinness World Record holding illusionist, he started visiting McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton a couple times a year. Each visit, he puts on a magic show and gives all the children in attendance magic kits. Lucas also left extra kits behind for children unable to attend his show.

“By giving them these magic kits, it takes their minds off being in the hospital and also empowers them by giving them a special skill that someone else doesn’t have.”

Last year, Lucas made a record number of visits to the hospital as a result of three sold out shows at the theatre.

“I never take it for granted when we sell out a show. We work harder and harder each year to ensure people are attending. We never assume anything and are grateful every time we walk onstage and see a sold out house.”

On Monday, March 12, at Lighthouse Festival Theatre, Lucas Wilson will present his family fun magic show at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. He’s presenting new illusions and a number of other feats bound which he says will make you say, “How did he do that?”

Proceeds from the show go towards getting more magic kits to children at McMaster.

The show also features a unique VIP package, where after the show you get a 30 minute interactive magic workshop with Lucas. In this workshop, you’ll learn magic tricks you can perform with objects found around the house.

Balcony seats are $10, floor seats $12; VIP package $22. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Lighthouse Festival Theatre box office, online at www.LucasWilson.ca or by calling 519-583-2221.

